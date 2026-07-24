SoFi Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPMG / ISIN: US83406F1021
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25.07.2026 00:30:00
Is SoFi Technologies Stock a Bargain After Its Big Drop, or a Falling Knife?
After a couple of years of beating the market, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has lost its momentum. The fintech specialist's shares have declined 39% since January. What's more, there are still potential risks ahead that could send the stock even lower. Should investors buy SoFi's shares at current levels, or is it best to stay far away from the company right now?Image source: The Motley Fool.SoFi encountered several headwinds this year. Here are three of them. First, the fintech leader was the target of a short-seller report that made alarming allegations. The author of the report, Muddy Waters, an activist short-selling firm, claimed, among many other things, that SoFi inflated its profitability through questionable accounting practices, including overstated loan values.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoFi Technologies
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14.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoFi Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: SoFi Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoFi Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|Ausblick: SoFi Technologies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)