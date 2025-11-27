SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
27.11.2025 09:51:00
Is SoundHound AI (SOUN) a Buy?
I've been on the verge of recommending SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) for ages. The company always looked promising, but the stock was too expensive.Well, the artificial intelligence (AI) expert has turned a corner in my view. I'm finally comfortable buying this stock, as the valuation makes sense from a long-term perspective these days. Mind you, SoundHound AI's stock still isn't cheap, and many things could go wrong along the way to game-changing business results.But it's time to give SoundHound AI a serious look as your next investment idea.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
