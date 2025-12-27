Going Aktie
27.12.2025 10:06:00
Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2026? 2 Historically Flawless Indicators Paint a Clear Picture.
Investors are all smiles with less than a week to go before 2025 comes to a close -- and with good reason. As of the closing bell on Dec. 19, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have risen by 14%, 16%, and 20%, respectively, year-to-date.Catalysts have been aplenty on Wall Street, with next-big-thing trends, such as the rise of artificial intelligence and the emergence of quantum computing, leading the way. The expectation of additional rate-cutting from the Federal Reserve has provided more fuel for the bull market's fire.You could almost say things have been too good to be true for the stock market -- and that's usually bad news for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
