Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
11.11.2025 11:35:00
Is This Low-Cost AI ETF Your Best Value Play for the Next 5 Years?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) makes up roughly 8% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). It accounts for over 17% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT).So much concentration in one single artificial intelligence (AI) stock is a big problem. This is why investors looking to get into the niche should probably consider an AI exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is built from the ground up to have more diversification.Investors are clearly betting big on Nvidia today, noting that the stock has risen a shocking 23,000% over the past decade. For reference, the S&P 500 index has only gained around 220% over that same time span. In some ways, it isn't shocking that investors are falling over themselves to own Nvidia, given the stock's performance. However, past performance is not a guarantee of future returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
