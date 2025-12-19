Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
Is Warren Buffett's Last Purchase at Berkshire Hathaway a Top Stock Pick for 2026?
Warren Buffett's time as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is unfortunately coming to a close. The legendary CEO has provided investors with incredible advice and has made some savvy investments along the way.During the latest round of filing Form 13Fs with the SEC, it was revealed that Berkshire took a new stake in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Buffett has long regretted not investing in Alphabet sooner. However, this latest stock pick has already paid off in a big way, as Alphabet's stock has risen dramatically since he took a position.The question is, is it still a great stock pick for 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
