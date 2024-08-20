|
20.08.2024 17:10:00
ISG Announces Finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America
Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ for North America, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a significant and lasting impact on their businesses.
Winners in each category will be selected by an independent expert panel of judges and announced at an ISG Sourcing Industry Awards gala dinner on Wednesday, September 25, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Dallas.
Here are the finalists for the 2024 awards:
Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider
- Birlasoft with TMV Enterprises
- Innova Solutions with Independence Blue Cross
- Mastek with The Vitamin Shoppe®
- Quinnox with AGCO Corporation
- WNS with Delaware North
Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients
- Avaya with American Heart Association
- Customertimes with Virginia Mental Health
- LTIMindtree with UNHCR
- Mastek with LifeLabs
- TP Infinity with the Bimbo Connection Center of Grupo Bimbo
Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function
- Genpact with McKesson Corp
- Hexaware with Toyota Financial Services
- LTIMindtree with Continental AG
- Unisys with Benjamin Moore
- WNS with Universal Music Group
Workplace of the Future: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology
- Avaya with American Heart Association
- Bell Techlogix with L3Harris Technologies
- Infosys with Edgewell Personal Care
- UST with Vanguard
AI Pacesetter: Recognizing substantial business impact through the adoption of AI
- BIS with Funeral Directors Life
- Persistent Systems with The Baldwin Group
- Prophecy with The Texas Rangers
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Tiger Analytics with Kellanova
"Congratulations to the finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards North America,” said John Boccuzzi, Jr., partner and president, ISG Research. "Each of these partnerships has demonstrated impressive achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry. We are honored to celebrate the providers and enterprises that are working together to pursue groundbreaking solutions for business and technology challenges.”
The 2024 ISG Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches, automation and digital technology. Full details are available on the award website.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240820706554/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Information Services Group IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.24
|Ausblick: Information Services Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Information Services Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.03.24
|Ausblick: Information Services Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Information Services Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Information Services Group IncShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Information Services Group IncShs
|3,02
|0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Dienstag im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.