ISG to Evaluate Oracle Cloud Providers Market

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the service level maturity and technical competence of Oracle Cloud ecosystem partners.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem, scheduled to be released in February 2025. The report will cover providers whose services to Oracle customers include implementing and supporting pre-defined solutions; migrating applications, databases and workloads; managing module and application lifecycles; designing and deploying new solutions, and implementing supporting technologies such as AI/ML, automation, data science and APIs.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies continue to be sources of disruptive change in the cloud computing landscape. These changes, in turn, are catalysts for new security threats and compliance regimens, which can only be addressed with the help of Oracle’s partners.

"Organizations’ business objectives and goals are changing, due in no small part to AI,” said Aman Muglani, senior director and principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research. "It’s imperative that Oracle’s service providers evolve to align themselves with the new objectives and expectations of their enterprise customers.”

Muglani also pointed out that Oracle is enhancing its market position by focusing on cloud-based applications and infrastructure, while partnering with Microsoft and Google Cloud to allow joint customers to migrate, modernize and manage their Oracle-based applications across cloud environments.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 250 providers of Oracle Cloud services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the information technology services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Consulting and Advisory Services — Assessing providers helping enterprises to modernize, optimize, and transform their business operations for greater efficiency, flexibility, and scalability. Providers should demonstrate exemplary knowledge and domain expertise in the Oracle stack, along with its related functionalities, processes, workflows, tools and platforms.

Implementation and Integration Services — Evaluating providers specializing in implementation, migration and integration services for Oracle applications and infrastructure. Key capabilities in this quadrant include creating implementation plans and data migration strategies, deploying cloud environments and ensuring security and governance.

Managed Services — Examining providers that deliver turnkey managed services for running enterprise clients’ business operations on Oracle, including technical and operational tasks, with support delivered onsite and/or offsite, along with hands-on training in Oracle applications and technologies.

OCI Solutions and Capabilities — Analyzing providers that offer specialized expertise and custom solutions, helping their clients adopt and leverage the comprehensive suite of cloud services offered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Oracle services market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Asia Pacific, Brazil and Europe. ISG lead analysts Siddharth Idnani (U.S.), Roman Pelzel (Europe), Cristiane Tarricone (Brazil), and Maharishi Pandya and Sonam Vijay Chawla (Asia Pacific) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Oracle service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

