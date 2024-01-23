Iteris Expands Presence in Illinois with Two Contracts for Traffic Signal Coordination and Timing Initiatives

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has been awarded contracts for traffic engineering, signal coordination and signal timing services for two Illinois-based transportation agencies; one with Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Districts 2, 3, 4, and 5 and the other with Lake County Division of Transportation.

These new contracts provide funding to identify innovative traffic signal retiming techniques to improve safety and mobility, reduce stops and traffic congestion, and increase sustainability. By minimizing delays and stops on key corridors, these efforts will help reduce emissions from vehicles—a key goal of IDOT’s 2023 sustainability initiatives.

Iteris’ strong local expertise in signal retiming and traffic engineering creates a unique position to develop and provide traffic signal timing plans, on-call traffic operations, time-of-day plan recommendations, safety analyses, and more.

With these most recent awards, the current combined value of Iteris’ contracts with IDOT will total approximately $6.0M. Additionally, Iteris will become the only consulting firm with traffic engineering expertise to maintain active traffic signal operations contracts with all nine IDOT districts.

Iteris’ Geneva, IL office was established in 2018 and local staff currently manage active ITS, traffic engineering, and design projects in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Minnesota, and Indiana. These two new projects enhance Iteris’ large presence in the Chicago suburban area and represent continued expansion in the Midwest.

"We’re honored to be awarded these contracts, and to serve as a go-to consultant for our Illinois clients,” said Cliff Heise, regional vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. "These opportunities expand our presence in the Midwest region and beyond, and we look forward to continue delivering innovative ways to help these agencies meet their sustainability goals.”

About Iteris, Inc.

