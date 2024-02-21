Jazz Pharma Names Eli Lilly's Philip Johnson CFO, Effective March 1

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announced Wednesday the appointment of Philip Johnson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1.

Johnson succeeds Renee Gala, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in October 2023.

In his new role, he will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, risk management, financial planning and analysis, information services and facilities. He will also oversee the company's investor relations and corporate development functions.

Johnson, who holds over 35 years of financial experience, spent nearly three decades at Eli Lilly and Co., most recently as its Group Vice President of Finance.

Bruce Cozadd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jazz, said, "Phil's deep financial acumen, strategic mindset and proven leadership abilities are an ideal fit for Jazz. Phil's appointment follows a comprehensive search process to identify the right financial leader as we continue to execute against our strategy to grow and diversify our global business."

In early February, Lilly announced that after more than 28 years, Johnson, group vice president and treasurer, will retire from the company at the end of February to pursue a new professional opportunity.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Jazz shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $129.22.

