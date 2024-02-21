|
21.02.2024 14:02:21
Jazz Pharma Names Eli Lilly's Philip Johnson CFO, Effective March 1
(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announced Wednesday the appointment of Philip Johnson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1.
Johnson succeeds Renee Gala, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in October 2023.
In his new role, he will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, risk management, financial planning and analysis, information services and facilities. He will also oversee the company's investor relations and corporate development functions.
Johnson, who holds over 35 years of financial experience, spent nearly three decades at Eli Lilly and Co., most recently as its Group Vice President of Finance.
Bruce Cozadd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jazz, said, "Phil's deep financial acumen, strategic mindset and proven leadership abilities are an ideal fit for Jazz. Phil's appointment follows a comprehensive search process to identify the right financial leader as we continue to execute against our strategy to grow and diversify our global business."
In early February, Lilly announced that after more than 28 years, Johnson, group vice president and treasurer, will retire from the company at the end of February to pursue a new professional opportunity.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Jazz shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $129.22.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly and Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly and von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Eli Lilly auf 853 Dollar - 'Buy' (dpa-AFX)
|
06.02.24
|Eli Lilly-Aktie leichter: Weiterhin kräftiges Umsatzwachstum erwartet (dpa-AFX)
|
06.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly and-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|ROUNDUP/Dank Abnehmmittel: Pharmakonzern Eli Lilly sieht weiteren Umsatzsprung (dpa-AFX)
|
06.02.24
|Ausblick: Eli Lilly and zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)