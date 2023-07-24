JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will present at the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2023:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Conference in Vail, Colorado, Monday, August 7 th , at 9:00 a.m. PT.

, at 9:00 a.m. PT. Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, Thursday, August 10 th , at 8:30 a.m. PT.

, at 8:30 a.m. PT. Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday, September 12th at 7:30 a.m. PT.

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a "Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the FORTUNE 100, depend on JFrog to secure their mission-critical software supply chains. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724609860/en/