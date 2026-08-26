JinkoSolar Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported Monday a net loss attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter was RMB697.25 million or US$102.76 million, narrower than RMB876.42 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss per ADS was RMB13.19 or US$1.94, compared to earnings per ADS of RMB16.82 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss attributable to JKS ordinary shareholders for the quarter was RMB910.8 million or US$134.2 million, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB856.4 million last year. Adjusted loss per ADS was RMB13.19 or US$1.94, compared to earnings per ADS of RMB16.82 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 31.3 percent to RMB12.36 billion or US$1.82 billion, from RMB17.99 billion in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly shipments were 15,961 MW, down 34.4 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 15.0 GW to 17.0 GW.

For full year 2026, the company estimates total module shipments to be in the range of 60 GW to 70 GW, and ESS shipments to be more than double year-over-year.

JinkoSolar also expects its annual integrated production capacity to reach approximately 100 GW, including approximately 14 GW from overseas facilities, by the end of 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, JKS is trading on the NYSE at $15.12, down $0.39 or 2.51 percent.

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