Johnson Controls To Acquire Alloy Enterprises

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) said has agreed to buy Alloy Enterprises, a Boston-based provider of thermal management technology for high-performance data centers and industrial applications.

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Johnson Controls' capabilities in the fast-growing data center cooling segment and supporting demand driven by artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020, Alloy specializes in advanced direct liquid cooling technology designed to improve thermal management efficiency by up to 35% and reduce system energy use. Its platform is expected to complement Johnson Controls' existing portfolio of cooling solutions for mission-critical environments.

The transaction is expected to close in the company's fiscal third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.