11.07.2024 12:00:08
Johnson Electric reports Business and Unaudited Financial Information for the First Quarter of Financial Year 24/25
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2024 - This news release is made by Johnson Electric Holdings Limited ("Johnson Electric" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the business operations and selected unaudited financial information of the Group for the three months ended 30 June 2024.
Sales of Industry Products Group ("IPG")
IPG's sales for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 were US$147 million, a decrease of US$16 million or 10% compared to the same quarter in financial year 23/24. Currency effects were insignificant.
Sales in EMEA and the Americas declined due to surplus inventory in manufacturing and retail channels and soft end-market demand. This was further compounded by consumers exercising caution in their discretionary spending, delaying purchases, and gravitating towards the more affordable end of the market. In contrast, sales in Asia-Pacific increased during the quarter as certain customers resumed placing replenishment orders having consumed the previous levels of excess inventory, and also due to some new business wins.
The sales changes for IPG by region, excluding currency effects, were as follows:
Chairman's Comments on Sales Performance and Outlook
Commenting on the first quarter's sales performance, Dr. Patrick Shui-Chung Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive, said: "As previously reported in our year-end results announcement, trading conditions at the start of financial year 24/25 have been comparatively subdued. This partly reflects the exceptionally strong level of sales to the automotive sector in the first quarter of the prior financial year, when the industry was experiencing a sharp rebound in demand following a protracted period of supply constraints. Since then, automotive industry volumes have gradually returned to more normalised levels that reflect the state of the global economy and the vehicle replacement cycle. In this context, our Automotive Products Group's sales remain resilient, and the division continues to make encouraging progress in rolling out innovative technology solutions that strengthen its position as a market leader in motion products and subsystems that are critical enablers to the industry's electrification transition. On the other hand, the Industry Products Group, which contributes approximately 16% of total sales, continues to experience a challenging near-term outlook given the low levels of consumer confidence and cautious spending on discretionary hardware products in many of its largest markets. IPG's management team is working aggressively to focus resources on segments that offer the most compelling long-term growth potential while, at the same time, ensuring that the cost base is optimised to remain competitive in more commoditized product applications."
Cautionary Statement
Shareholders and potential investors in the Company are reminded that the information provided in this news release, including information related to the expected outlook for the full year, is based on the Group's unaudited internal records and management accounts. This information has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.
Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing or investing in the shares of the Company.
About Johnson Electric Group
The Johnson Electric Group is a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components. It serves a broad range of industries including Automotive, Smart Metering, Medical Devices, Business Equipment, Home Automation, Ventilation, White Goods, Power Tools, and Lawn & Garden Equipment. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and employs over 30,000 individuals in 22 countries worldwide. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 179). For further information, please visit: www.johnsonelectric.com.
