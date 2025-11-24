Jollibee Foods Corporation Recognized for Strong Corporate Governance



EQS Newswire / 24/11/2025 / 08:15 CET/CEST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) has received honors at the Golden Arrow Awards 2025, marking a new milestone in its corporate governance journey. This recognition marks the company's first-ever award in the higher category (90–99), following an achievement of a score of 90.03 in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) assessment conducted by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).



A Milestone for Good Governance. The Jollibee Foods Corporation's corporate governance efforts have been recognized anew at the Golden Arrow Awards 2025, presented by the Institute of Corporate Directors. Receiving the award on behalf of the Group is Atty. Vem King (middle), General Counsel, Corporate & Commercial Global, of the Jollibee Group.



The 2 Golden Arrows award reflects the Jollibee Group's sustained commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership across its global operations.



"We strive each year to improve how we uphold strong corporate governance, and these recognitions encourage us that our efforts are progressing well," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group Global President and CEO. "As we grow and expand globally, we remain mindful that good governance is essential to creating long-term value for our stakeholders, communities, and customers. It is a foundation that enables us to stay true to our purpose of spreading joy through superior taste."



The Golden Arrow Awards recognize publicly listed companies in the Philippines that demonstrate exemplary governance practices, as measured by the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard —a regional benchmark adopted by regulators across ASEAN. Companies that score 80 points or higher are conferred the Golden Arrow distinction, signifying alignment with both the Revised Code of Corporate Governance and international best practices.



The ACGS evaluates performance across key principles, including shareholder rights, equitable treatment of stakeholders, transparency, and the board's strategic leadership and oversight. It aims to raise governance standards in the Philippines and attract long-term investment by recognizing well-governed companies that foster trust and accountability in the business community.



This year's 2 Golden Arrows award further underscores the Jollibee Group's continuous progress in governance excellence—anchored on its values of integrity and stewardship—and cements its place among leading publicly listed companies in the region.



The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes nine (9) wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger and Tim Ho Wan), five (5) franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.



The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).



The Company has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a four-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.







To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

