Jollibee Foods Corporation Recognized for Strong Corporate Governance
|
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) has received honors at the Golden Arrow Awards 2025, marking a new milestone in its corporate governance journey. This recognition marks the company's first-ever award in the higher category (90–99), following an achievement of a score of 90.03 in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) assessment conducted by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).
"We strive each year to improve how we uphold strong corporate governance, and these recognitions encourage us that our efforts are progressing well," said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group Global President and CEO. "As we grow and expand globally, we remain mindful that good governance is essential to creating long-term value for our stakeholders, communities, and customers. It is a foundation that enables us to stay true to our purpose of spreading joy through superior taste."
The Golden Arrow Awards recognize publicly listed companies in the Philippines that demonstrate exemplary governance practices, as measured by the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard —a regional benchmark adopted by regulators across ASEAN. Companies that score 80 points or higher are conferred the Golden Arrow distinction, signifying alignment with both the Revised Code of Corporate Governance and international best practices.
The ACGS evaluates performance across key principles, including shareholder rights, equitable treatment of stakeholders, transparency, and the board's strategic leadership and oversight. It aims to raise governance standards in the Philippines and attract long-term investment by recognizing well-governed companies that foster trust and accountability in the business community.
This year's 2 Golden Arrows award further underscores the Jollibee Group's continuous progress in governance excellence—anchored on its values of integrity and stewardship—and cements its place among leading publicly listed companies in the region.
Hashtag: #JollibeeFoods
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Jollibee Group
Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC) (the "Company") is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, driven by its purpose of spreading joy through superior taste. It manages and operates a portfolio which includes 19 brands (the "Jollibee Group") with over 10,000 stores and cafés across 33 countries.
To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com
News Source: Jollibee Group
24/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
