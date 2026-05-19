Keysight Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A12B6J / ISIN: US49338L1035
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19.05.2026 22:17:57
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $349 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $257 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $497 million or $2.87 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 31.5% to $1.71 billion from $1.30 billion last year.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $349 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.02 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.71 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.43 To $ 2.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.730 B To $ 1.750 B
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