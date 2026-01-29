Kirby Aktie
WKN: 863669 / ISIN: US4972661064
|
29.01.2026 14:11:16
Kirby Q4 Earnings Up
(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX), a premier tank barge operator, on Thursday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to the company's stockholders increased to $91.81 million from $42.82 million in the prior year.
Earnings per share were $1.68 versus $0.74 last year.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $203.06 million from $172.33 million in the same period last year.
Operating income jumped to $129.67 million from $50.15 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $851.78 million from $802.32 million in the previous year.
The company said it expects consistent year-over-year earnings growth in 2026, supported by stable operations, improving inland and coastal marine market fundamentals, steady growth in distribution and services led by power generation, and strong cash flow generation.
In the pre-market trading, Kirby is 4.69% lesser at $122.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Kirby Corp (formerly Kirby Exploration Co Inc)Shs
|
28.01.26
|Ausblick: Kirby verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Kirby stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25
|Ausblick: Kirby öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Kirby zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Kirby präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)