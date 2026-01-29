Kirby Aktie

Kirby für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863669 / ISIN: US4972661064

29.01.2026 14:11:16

Kirby Q4 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Kirby Corp. (KEX), a premier tank barge operator, on Thursday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to the company's stockholders increased to $91.81 million from $42.82 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.68 versus $0.74 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $203.06 million from $172.33 million in the same period last year.

Operating income jumped to $129.67 million from $50.15 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $851.78 million from $802.32 million in the previous year.

The company said it expects consistent year-over-year earnings growth in 2026, supported by stable operations, improving inland and coastal marine market fundamentals, steady growth in distribution and services led by power generation, and strong cash flow generation.

In the pre-market trading, Kirby is 4.69% lesser at $122.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Kirby Corp (formerly Kirby Exploration Co Inc)Shs

