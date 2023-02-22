Kohl’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

On February 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

