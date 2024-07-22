|
22.07.2024 12:35:51
Korean Air To Purchase Up To 50 Boeing Widebody Airplanes - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said Korean Air plans to purchase up to 50 of Boeing's highly fuel-efficient widebody airplanes, including 20 777-9s and 20 787-10s with options for 10 more of the largest 787 Dreamliner variant. The 777-9 can seat 426 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 13,500 km and the 787-10 can carry up to 336 passengers with a range of 11,730 km.
Korean Air's Aerospace Division currently supplies components for the 787 program. The supplier also produces parts for a number of Boeing airplanes including the 737 MAX, 767 and 777.
