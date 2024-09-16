|
16.09.2024 14:42:04
Korro Bio To Collaborate With Novo Nordisk To Develop Two Therapeutic Candidates
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) announced Monday a collaboration with Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to advance the discovery and development of new genetic medicines, with the initial target to treat cardiometabolic diseases.
The collaboration brings together Novo Nordisk's deep cardiometabolic disease understanding and drug development experience with Korro's proprietary platform to develop RNA editing product candidates for two undisclosed targets.
Under the terms of the agreement, Korro is eligible to receive up to $530 million in upfront, development and commercial milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties and R&D funding.
Korro will advance up to two programs through preclinical development after which point Novo Nordisk could further advance the programs through clinical studies.
