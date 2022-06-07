07.06.2022 13:36:22

Kraft Heinz' Velveeta Unveils Cheese-Scented Nail Polish

(RTTNews) - Kraft Heinz Co.'s processed cheese brand Velveeta announced the launch of its first-ever nail polish collection "Pinkies Out Polish".

The new limited-edition, Cheese-scented nail polish is made in partnership with beauty brand Nails.INC.

The product includes a nail polish duo and nail stickers. Cheese-scented red and yellow nail polish duo is available for $15 in "Finger Food" and "La Dolce Velveeta," plus "That's La Dolce Velveeta" irresistible nail stickers for $4.99.

Pinkies Out Polish is available exclusively on Amazon.com and NailsInc.com while supplies last.

The creamy shades are formulated in Nails.INC long wear formula and patented wide hugging brush for flawless application.

The company said the collaboration furthers the brand's latest creative platform, "La Dolce Velveeta".

Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at Kraft Heinz said, "VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish. Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living "La Dolce Velveeta" by living pinkies out."

