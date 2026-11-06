Krones Q3 Profit Climbs, Revises Outlook

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNNF.PK, KRNTY.PK, KRN.DE), a German manufacturer of packaging and bottling equipment, on Friday reported higher profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with the previous year period.

Further, the firm revised its full-year and fiscal 2028 medium term guidance.

For the third quarter, profit attributable to shareholders jumped to €80.6 million or €2.55 per share from €67.9 million or €2.15 per share in the prior year quarter.

EBITDA increased 12.7 percent to €160.3 million from €142.2 million in the previous year quarter.

Revenue increased 0.3 percent to €1.39 billion from €1.38 billion a year earlier

Order intake, however, edged down 0.2 percent to €1.371 billion from €1.374 billion in the prior year quarter.

Looking ahead, Krones now expects full-year revenue growth of 1percent to 2 percent, compared with its previous guidance of 3 percent to 5 percent, citing adverse market developments, geopolitical uncertainties and rising costs for customers.

The company maintained its full year EBITDA margin target of 10.7 percent to 11.1 percent.

Krones also lowered its medium-term 2028 revenue target to €6.0 billion to €6.2 billion from approximately €7 billion.

Fiscal 2028 EBITDA margin target was narrowed to 11 percent to 12 percent from the previous forecast of 11 percent to 13 percent.

On the XETRA, the shares closed trading 0.35 percent higher at 114.40 euros on Thursday.

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