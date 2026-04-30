Harris Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095
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30.04.2026 10:26:29
L3Harris Confidentially Submits Draft Filing For Missile Solutions IPO
(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX), a Disruptor in defense tech, announced Thursday that it has confidentially filed a draft form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC related to a proposed initial public offering of common stock in its Missile Solutions business.
Terms of the offering, including share count and price range, have not been determined.
The IPO remains subject to market conditions and completion of the SEC review.
The company in early March had announced the appointment of Kenneth Bedingfield as President of Missile Solutions, to primarily focus on leading the segment and rapidly scaling solid rocket motor manufacturing to meet the nation's urgent missile demand.
In pre market activity on the NYSE, shares of L3Harris Technologies were losing 0.48 percent, trading at $320.01, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 1.07 percent lower.
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