Laboratory Aktie
WKN: 895308 / ISIN: US50540R4092
|
08.09.2026 15:43:55
Labcorp To Acquire MLM Medical Labs
(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH), a laboratory services provider, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired MLM Medical Labs, a central and specialty laboratory provider with operations across the United States, Germany, and South Africa. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition strengthens the company's position as a leading independent provider of laboratory services for clinical research. It expands the company's presence in important research markets and improves its ability to provide biomarker and specialized testing.
The deal also expands Labcorp's laboratory network, making it the only central laboratory provider with its own laboratories across four continents: North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
By combining the company's global reach, scientific expertise, and infrastructure with MLM's established laboratories and science-focused services, the acquisition creates a stronger and more capable global laboratory network.
The acquisition also strengthens Labcorp's scientific and regulatory expertise and expands access to biomarker and specialized testing. These capabilities will help support more complex clinical research and drug development programs.
On the NYSE, the shares for Labcorp were trading 2.06 percent down at $320.14
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
Analysen zu Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Ölpreise belasten: ATX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert - 26.000-Punkte-Marke hält -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich robust. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach der feiertagsbedingten Pause schwächer. Auch am Dienstag fanden die Börsen in Asien keine gemeinsame Richtung.