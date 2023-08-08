Legacy Supply Chain Fuels Rapid Growth by Exclusively Standardizing on Manhattan SCALE™

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced Legacy Supply Chain, a high-growth North American third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has selected Manhattan SCALE™ as the single platform for all company-managed warehouse management system (WMS) environments, which includes its growing multi-tenant ecommerce fulfillment network as well as multiple dedicated contract distribution operations. By standardizing operations on SCALE, Legacy can improve warehouse performance and introduce efficiency gains while also streamlining customer onboarding as its business grows rapidly. Consolidating its warehouse management systems is a strategic move to elevate the company’s supply chain execution capability and ability to increase market share.

Legacy Supply Chain, a long-standing Manhattan SCALE customer, has inherited other WMS solutions through acquisitions. The company recently made the decision to standardize on SCALE across all Legacy-owned and managed warehouses to support its growing ecommerce fulfillment business. Manhattan SCALE’s outstanding performance, rapid deployment and industry-leading position, coupled with Legacy’s well-developed internal resourcing to implement the platform, solidified Manhattan as the optimal choice to unify Legacy’s distribution operations, providing enterprise-wide visibility and control.

Manhattan SCALE empowers customers with broad capabilities to streamline inventory management, order processing and shipment execution. With its ideal blend of features, functions and technology, SCALE is particularly well-suited for the dynamic demands of 3PL businesses. The solution’s rapid deployment, ease of use and low training requirements give Legacy a foundational platform for supporting various customer models and improving internal operations.

"Leveraging the Tier 1 distribution and fulfillment capabilities of Manhattan SCALE is core to our growth strategy,” said Mike Glodziak, president and CEO of Legacy Supply Chain. "Our successful partnership with Manhattan allows Legacy to continually drive new levels of value and performance for customers while creating a better, more efficient operational environment for our employees.”

"Legacy required the industry’s most powerful supply chain execution solution to serve the needs of its extended omnichannel businesses,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president of Americas for Manhattan Associates. "We are delighted to grow our partnership to deliver deeper supply chain value and services to their customers.”

ABOUT LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN

For over 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, Legacy provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808247863/en/