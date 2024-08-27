|
27.08.2024 13:28:29
Lilly Releases 2.5 Mg And 5 Mg Vials Of Obesity Drug Zepbound
(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Tuesday said it has released 2.5 mg and 5 mg single-dose vials of Zepbound approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity.
Zepbound is the first and only obesity treatment that activates both receptors of hormones secreted from the intestine GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) to reduce appetite and food intake.
"These new vials not only help us meet the high demand for our obesity medicine, but also broaden access for patients seeking a safe and effective treatment option," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health and Lilly USA.
Lilly said the single-dose vials are priced at a 50 percent or more discount compared to all other incretin (GLP-1) medicines for obesity.
The company has created a new self-pay pharmacy component of LillyDirect where patients with an on-label prescription are able to purchase the vials.
In a clinical study, tirzepatide 5 mg, along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity, achieved an average of 15 percent weight loss over 72 weeks compared to 3.1 percent for placebo.
