Lockheed Martin: Committed To Ramping Production Of High-demand Systems

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said the company is steadily increasing production of high-demand systems, like HIMARS, Javelin, GMLRS, PAC-3. The company is prioritizing speed, agility and adaptability in its production processes, using digital transformation. Lockheed Martin is deploying automation, robotics, and factory simulations and investing in long-lead procurement to cut missile production time, and increase capacity.

Lockheed Martin Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John said: "In 2024, we are on track to double HIMARS production, have increased Javelin's production to 2,400 units per year and will deliver more than 10,000 GMLRS."