23.07.2024 13:33:46
Lockheed Martin Corp. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) revealed earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $1.64 billion, or $6.85 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $6.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $18.12 billion from $16.69 billion last year.
Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.64 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.85 vs. $6.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $18.12 Bln vs. $16.69 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.10 - $26.60 Full year revenue guidance: $70500 - $71500 Mln
