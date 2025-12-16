Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
|
16.12.2025 10:00:00
Looking for a Top Growth Stock for 2026? Here's Why Nu Stock Could Skyrocket Next Year.
Modern finance is changing, and small digital banks are squeezing into untapped white space. Will some of these neobanks end up breaking through the barriers separating them from the large established banks? Many of them are making strides in making a real change.Take Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). It's just over a decade old, but it has already onboarded more than 60% of the adult population in Brazil to its platform. It's taking its momentum and bringing it into new locations, and it's expanding its platform to better serve its customers and offer even more value.As a young company in growth mode, it's constantly announcing new products and capabilities. Its most recent news, though, could be a game changer for the company and supercharge its business in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
