Lottery.com Launches Charity Sweepstakes With Sports.com For F1 Miami Grand Prix

(RTTNews) - Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY), a tech-driven lottery and charitable gaming company, has launched its first U.S.-based charitable sweepstakes initiative in partnership with Sports.com, part of the Lottery.com brand family.

This milestone marks the company's return to domestic operations, and it supports the WinTogether Trust's new "Donate To Win™ F1 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes." The campaign raises funds for charitable programs in Florida, particularly supporting youth in cybersecurity.

The sweepstakes offers participants a shot at a $20,000 VIP F1 Miami Grand Prix experience (May 1-4, 2025), with entries accepted until April 24 via https://donateto.win. The winner will enjoy perks like track tours, trophy photo ops, premium race-day seating, hospitality access, and a private garage visit.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com, expressed pride in this milestone, highlighting the initiative as a demonstration of the company's renewed operational focus and commitment to U.S. market engagement. He emphasized the leadership of Lottery.com and the strategic vision of the WinTogether Trust in making this launch a reality. McGahan noted that shareholders have long awaited this kind of visible market activity and hinted at more purpose-driven campaigns ahead.

No donation is necessary to enter, and the sweepstakes is open to Florida residents aged 18 and above. The campaign will feature a week-long rollout of promotional content across press and social media leading up to the winner announcement on April 25 and the F1 event weekend.

DonateTo.Win - A sweepstakes platform operated by the WinTogether Trust, a registered 501(c)(3), offering high-value prize draws that benefit vetted charitable causes.

Sports.com - A Lottery.com Inc. brand, Sports.com is developing into a leading platform for interactive and live sports entertainment content.

Tuesday, LTRY closed at $0.799, marking a 20.15% gain, and is currently trading after hours at $0.771, down 3.50% on the Nasdaq Global Market.