Deutsche Lufthansa Aktie

Deutsche Lufthansa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 910979 / ISIN: US2515613048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.12.2025 16:41:22

Lufthansa Secures Order For Two Boeing 747-8i Aircraft From US Air Force

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY.PK) has secured an order to supply two Boeing 747-8i aircraft to the U.S. Air Force as part of its presidential airlift program, according to several media reports.

Of the total order, which is expected to cost approximately $400 million, the first aircraft is expected to be delivered in early 2026. Meanwhile, the second delivery is scheduled before year-end, Reuters reports.

The Air Force will use the aircraft for training and as a source of spare parts for two other 747-8is being modified by Boeing to serve as the next Air Force One, the report added.

"Given the 747-8i is no longer in active production, and is a very different aircraft than the 747-200, it is important for the Air Force to establish an overall training and sustainment strategy for the future Air Force 747-8i fleet," the Air Force stated.

Currently, Lufthansa's stock is trading at $10.10, up 1.41 percent on the OTC Markets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Lufthansa AG (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten