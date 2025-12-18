Deutsche Lufthansa Aktie
WKN: 910979 / ISIN: US2515613048
|
18.12.2025 16:41:22
Lufthansa Secures Order For Two Boeing 747-8i Aircraft From US Air Force
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY.PK) has secured an order to supply two Boeing 747-8i aircraft to the U.S. Air Force as part of its presidential airlift program, according to several media reports.
Of the total order, which is expected to cost approximately $400 million, the first aircraft is expected to be delivered in early 2026. Meanwhile, the second delivery is scheduled before year-end, Reuters reports.
The Air Force will use the aircraft for training and as a source of spare parts for two other 747-8is being modified by Boeing to serve as the next Air Force One, the report added.
"Given the 747-8i is no longer in active production, and is a very different aircraft than the 747-200, it is important for the Air Force to establish an overall training and sustainment strategy for the future Air Force 747-8i fleet," the Air Force stated.
Currently, Lufthansa's stock is trading at $10.10, up 1.41 percent on the OTC Markets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Lufthansa AG (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Deutsche Lufthansa stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Lufthansa vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Deutsche Lufthansa stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Lufthansa präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)