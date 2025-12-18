International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
18.12.2025 20:10:00
Lululemon Is Doubling Down on International Growth
Fresh off the news that Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) CEO Calvin McDonald would step down in January, the apparel retailer isn't waiting for new leadership to lean into the part of its strategy that's working. On Thursday, Lululemon announced plans to enter six new international markets in 2026, an annual record for the company.Greece, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and India will be added to the list of more than 30 markets where Lululemon has a presence. The company will use a franchise partnership model in these markets, teaming up with Arion Retail Group in Europe and Tata CLiQ in India. Consumers in the expansion countries will also be able to shop for Lululemon's products online.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
