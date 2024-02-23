|
23.02.2024 07:58:09
Lyft Prices Private Offering Of $400 Mln Convertible Senior Notes
(RTTNews) - Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), a mobility service provider, on Friday announced the pricing of $400 million convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.
The company has granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to additional $60 million of principal notes.
The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to be settled on February 27, 2024, and will fetch around $389.6 million in net proceeds to Lyft.
Lyft intends to use around $350 million of the net proceeds to repurchase around $356.8 million of its 1.50 percent convertible senior notes due 2025.
The remaining, together with cash on hand, will be used to pay the $41.6 million cost of the capped call transactions.
The notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.625 percent per year with a maturity date of March 1, 2029.
The notes will be convertible at an initial conversion rate of 47.4366 shares of class A shares, per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
This is equivalent to an initial conversion price of around $21.08 per share, which represents a conversion premium of approximately 32.5 percent to the last reported sale price of $15.91 per share of the class A share at the Nasdaq on February 22.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lyftmehr Nachrichten
|
14.02.24
|Lyft-Aktie nicht zu bremsen: Lyft meldet Umsatzplus (finanzen.at)
|
14.02.24
|Even 50 basis points counts as progress for beleaguered Lyft (Financial Times)
|
14.02.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street stabilisiert - Lyft mit Ausblick im Fokus (Dow Jones)
|
14.02.24
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lyft im Höhenrausch nach Prognose (dpa-AFX)
|
14.02.24
|MARKT USA/Leichte Erholung - Lyft-Aktie mit Ausblick im Fokus (Dow Jones)
|
14.02.24
|Lyft shares go on wild ride after earnings release error (Financial Times)
|
14.02.24
|Quartalszahlen: Lyft profitiert von Taylor Swift - Aktienplus von 60 Prozent nach Zahlen-Korrektur aber wieder gefallen (Handelsblatt)
|
13.02.24
|Ausblick: Lyft informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)