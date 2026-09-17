MA-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Aktie

MA-Com Technology Solutions Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JU1D / ISIN: US55405Y1001

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17.09.2026 18:51:24

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Rises 5% On 3.2T Optical Interconnect Chipset

(RTTNews) - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) is up 5.37 percent, gaining $13.50 to $265.25 on Thursday. The move comes after the semiconductor company announced a front-end chipset solution for 3.2T applications designed to support next-generation optical interconnects for AI infrastructure, cloud data centres and high-speed networking.

MACOM Technology Solutions is currently trading at $265.25, up from the previous close of $251.75 after opening at $260.32 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $259.47 and $271.23 during the session, with trading volume at 426,520 shares versus average volume of 1.55 million.

The solution is designed to deliver up to 3.2T throughput through eight channels operating at 448 Gbps PAM-4. It combines new transimpedance amplifiers and photodiodes on the receiver side with MACOM's previously introduced 448 Gbps PAM-4 drivers, providing customers with transmit and receive components from a single supplier. Shares have traded between $121.97 and $418.90 over the past 52 weeks.

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MA-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 229,10 8,63% MA-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

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