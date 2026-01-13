Massimo Group Registered Shs Aktie

Massimo Group Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EX71 / ISIN: US57628N1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.01.2026 21:31:58

MAMO Shares Slip After Securing Initial AI-Enabled Product Commercial Commitments

(RTTNews) - Massimo Group (MAMO) shares were trading at $3.5900, down 2.45% or $0.09, after the company announced it has secured initial commercial commitments from third-party customers for a new AI-enabled product category, signalling an important step in its push into emerging technology markets.

Through its subsidiary Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, the company has entered into formal commercial arrangements, including a signed sales contract and related letter of intent with an unaffiliated U.S. customer. These agreements contemplate an initial purchase of up to 5,000 units, with an aggregate contract value of approximately $19.7 million, subject to delivery, fulfillment and regulatory conditions.

On the day of the announcement, MAMO traded weaker despite the milestone update, with the stock opening near the prior close, dipping lower intraday, and ending below key short-term levels. The shares trade on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume was reflecting increased investor attention following the commercial commitment news. MAMO's 52-week range is approximately $1.84 to $5.39, capturing volatility tied to product expansion efforts and broader market sentiment in the powersports and emerging tech segment.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Massimo Group Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Massimo Group Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Massimo Group Registered Shs 3,71 -4,87% Massimo Group Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen