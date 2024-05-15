Manhattan Pioneers Use of GenAI in Supply Chain Commerce

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced Manhattan Active® Maven, a specialized Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) solution built for customer service, along with Manhattan Assist, which adds cutting-edge GenAI capabilities to all Manhattan Active solutions. The company is applying this state-of-the-art technology to revolutionize consumer interactions, as well as enhancing how Manhattan's customers engage with their solutions.

The new Manhattan Active Maven harnesses the power of GenAI technology to elevate customer experience while simultaneously reducing operational costs. This innovative solution offers a GenAI-powered chatbot for consumers, and a collection of GenAI features aimed at enhancing the efficiency and service standards of customer service representatives. Natively built within Manhattan's industry-leading omnichannel commerce solution, Manhattan Active Maven stands out as the first GenAI-powered customer service chatbot with native access to orders, payments, store locations, and product availability.

Manhattan has leveraged advancements in large language models (LLMs) to reimagine the chatbot experience for pre- and post-purchase experiences. Manhattan Active Maven crafts personalized responses that are dynamic and contextual, akin to those delivered by human agents. Manhattan Active Maven is also incredibly easy to implement. No rules, scripts or integrations are required. Retailers simply embed it on their website, and the solution goes to work.

"GenAI is one of the most exciting technologies we’ve seen in years, and it promises to redefine customer service experiences,” said Ellie Crawford, director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. "Manhattan Active Maven and Manhattan Assist represent an exciting application of this technology in supply chain and commerce, delivering new levels of personalization, productivity, and cost-savings.”

Manhattan is also announcing Manhattan Assist, a GenAI-powered assistant that provides contextual responses to any questions regarding product functionality, API structures, and more. Manhattan Assist will also provide a natural language summary of how Manhattan Active applications are currently configured. Included with all Manhattan Active Solution subscriptions, this new feature provides platform-level assistance across multiple personas, roles, and functions.

