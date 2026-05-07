Masco Aktie
WKN: 856632 / ISIN: US5745991068
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07.05.2026 14:54:40
Masco Announces $300 Mln Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS), a manufactures a variety of home improvement and building products, on Thursday announced a $300 million accelerated share repurchase agreement to buyback its stock.
The accelerated share repurchase program is expected to be completed no later than July 27.
The company said that the agreement forms part of the company's existing $2 billion share repurchase authorization announced in February 2026.
Masco said it expects to receive an initial delivery of approximately 3.3 million shares on May 7, representing about 80% of the shares initially underlying the agreement, based on the company's May 6 closing stock price of $71.95.
In the pre-market trading, Masco Corp. is 1.01% higher at $72.67 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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