Masimo CorpShs Aktie
WKN: 578074 / ISIN: US5747951003
|
12.01.2026 16:02:45
Masimo Posts Preliminary Q4, FY25 Results
(RTTNews) - Masimo Corporation (MASI) on Monday shared preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and full year ending January 3, 2026, showing solid growth in its hospital monitoring segment.
They anticipate around $411 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, which is about a 12 percent increase compared to last year, or 11 percent when factoring in constant currency.
Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be over $1.54, accounting for the effects of new tariffs.
For the full year of 2025, Masimo is predicting revenue to be around $1.52 billion, marking roughly a 9 percent increase from the previous year.
MASI is currently trading at 138.24, down $0.68 or 0.49 percent on the Nasdaq
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Masimo CorpShs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.