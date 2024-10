Massive Autonomous Driving News: Waymo and Hyundai Join Forces

Autonomous driving is advancing faster than you might think, and today Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) Waymo announced a new deal to have Hyundai build Waymo's cars. In this video, Travis Hoium breaks down why this makes sense and how General Motors (NYSE: GM) may have a slight cost advantage with a similar strategy.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 4, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 4, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool