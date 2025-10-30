Mastercard Incorporated Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.927 billion, or $4.34 per share. This compares with $3.263 billion, or $3.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.961 billion or $4.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $8.602 billion from $7.369 billion last year.

Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.927 Bln. vs. $3.263 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.34 vs. $3.53 last year. -Revenue: $8.602 Bln vs. $7.369 Bln last year.