MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
|
30.10.2025 13:16:10
Mastercard Incorporated Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $3.927 billion, or $4.34 per share. This compares with $3.263 billion, or $3.53 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.961 billion or $4.38 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $8.602 billion from $7.369 billion last year.
Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.927 Bln. vs. $3.263 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.34 vs. $3.53 last year. -Revenue: $8.602 Bln vs. $7.369 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MasterCard Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.25
|Ausblick: MasterCard stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel MasterCard-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in MasterCard von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25