Medacta 25th Anniversary World Tour continues with events in Australia and the United States focusing on Personalized and Sustainable Total Knee Arthroplasty

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, May 30, 2024 – On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Medacta Group SA ("Medacta," SIX:MOVE) announces the 4th Australian M.O.R.E. Knee Symposium in Sydney (AU) which will take place from May 30 to June 1, 2024, and the 2nd Kinematic Alignment Summit in Chicago (US) scheduled for June 7-8. These two events are part of a global scientific series, following the successful 10th M.O.R.E. International Symposium, held in Lugano, Switzerland, from April 15-19, 2024, focused on "the sustainability of personalized medicine and technology in orthopedics and spine surgery.".

"We are honored to welcome surgeons from all over the world and pleased to continue celebrating our 25th anniversary by hosting these upcoming scientific events focused on the knee, the segment that has changed the most for Medacta over the past five years, with our expanding and proven expertise in Kinematic Alignment” states Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta “These events underscore our commitment and dedication to medical education, promoting the sharing of experience and knowledge among distinguished surgeons from around the world to improve care, outcomes, and patient well-being."

"It's important to leverage a comprehensive and versatile knee portfolio to help my patients during the different stages of knee pathologies," says Dr. Bu Balalla, Sydney, Australia. The 4th Australian M.O.R.E. Knee Symposium perfectly aligns with this approach, exploring the latest advancements in knee procedures, covering topics from sports medicine to revision, with the aim of improving both natural joint motion and biomechanics, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. The complete Medacta knee portfolio supports surgeons with an innovative, personalized, and sustainable offering. It leverages the integration of MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem technologies, including the NextAR Knee Augmented Reality surgical application and MyKnee Patient-Matched solution, with the GMK Efficiency single-use instrument, holding the promise of improving accuracy, precision, and efficiency in knee surgeries.

Moreover, these scientific events will bring together renowned experts in the field to explore innovative approaches to knee arthroplasty, with a particular focus on Kinematic Alignment. "Kinematic Alignment has become one of the most-discussed concepts in TKA. Growing out of the desire to deliver a personalized approach to arthroplasty, KA has shown promising results in published literature with the potential to positively impact patient outcomes," states Dr. Keith Berend, New Albany, Ohio, USA. Kinematic Alignment, a surgical technique designed to restore the knee's function to its pre-arthritic state, has been shown to improve patient outcomes through numerous peer-reviewed studies. The event in the United States provides the perfect opportunity to discuss the initial results of the GMK SpheriKA implant, the first knee implant specifically designed for Kinematic Alignment procedures. Additionally, Medacta's MyKA platform offers surgeons a comprehensive solution to perform Kinematic Alignment safely and consistently.

As Medacta celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, CEO Francesco Siccardi reflects on the company's ongoing commitment to medical education and innovation: "We are proud to celebrate our 25th anniversary by continuing to support our solutions and technologies through world-class medical education. Our dedication to advancing orthopedic care is unwavering, and we remain focused on what matters the most: improving patient outcomes worldwide."



Medacta 25th Anniversary World Tour concludes in Tokyo from October 12th to 14th.



Medacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta’s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

