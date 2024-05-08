|
08.05.2024 08:08:14
Media Release: Sensirion product announcement: miniature liquid flow sensor platform for subcutaneous drug delivery
Sensirion Holding AG
Media Release
08.05.2024, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz
Sensirion product announcement: miniature liquid flow sensor platform for subcutaneous drug delivery
In the changing landscape of the healthcare industry, Sensirion's SLD3x series contributes to the improvement of subcutaneous drug delivery with miniature, and highly accurate digital liquid flow sensors. Customizable solutions ensure optimal dosing and enhanced patient safety for various subcutaneous therapies.
SLD3x series at a glance:
Full scale flow rate (H2O) 5 ml/min
About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions
Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with advanced sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
