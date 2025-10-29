Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion launches next-generation SGM5304 gas meter module – future-ready performance in the same compact design



29.10.2025





Media Release

29.10.2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz



Sensirion launches next-generation SGM5304 gas meter module – future-ready performance in the same compact design

Sensirion announces the launch of its new SGM5304 gas meter module. Building on the proven success of previous versions, the SGM5304 combines a low-power consumption mode, future-ready compatibility and seamless integration — all within the same compact form factor.

The new SGM5304 gas meter module represents the next evolution in Sensirion’s gas metering portfolio. It offers manufacturers a straightforward upgrade path, as the module retains the same compact dimensions as its predecessors, eliminating the need for mechanical redesign.

With both pressure-compensated and uncompensated outputs, SGM5304 is ready for a wide range of requirements in different regions worldwide. Its optimized low-power mode enables further system-level energy savings and supports a product lifetime of up to 25 years. The module is also designed to handle biomethane and hydrogen blends, ensuring long-term compatibility with future fuel gas compositions.

A simplified interface and provided sample code make integration fast and easy, reducing development effort and ensuring a fast time-to-market.

Combining reliability, low-power consumption, and future readiness, the SGM5304 delivers a powerful solution for the next generation of smart gas metering systems.

Detailed specifications and documentation are available on the product page: https://sensirion.com/products/catalog/SGM5304

Visit us at the ENLIT Europe in Bilbao, Spain, from November 18 to 20 to see the new module in action and talk to our experts about your gas metering project.

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.