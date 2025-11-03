Medienmitteilung

November 2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Groundbreaking ceremony for new production building in Stäfa

Sensirion, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new production building in Stäfa on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The modern production facility, featuring highly classified cleanrooms for the semiconductor industry, will be built on Laubisrütistrasse over the next two and a half years. This project, together with the acquisition of land at Moritzberg for an additional office building, underscores the long-term commitment of the sensor manufacturer to its Stäfa site and secures more than 800 jobs in the region.

Headquarters with buildings on Laubisrütistrasse and at Moritzberg

The existing production building C on Laubisrütistrasse is at full capacity and cannot accommodate any additional production facilities. To ensure reliable and on-time delivery in the future, Sensirion is creating the capacity it needs for further growth, technological development and greater production reliability with the new building F. As a systemically important supplier with long-term customer contracts, Sensirion has an obligation to guarantee maximum security of supply. Some key customers also require a redundant production site.

The new production building will also require the construction of a new office building for workstations, as additional engineers will be needed to handle the gradual expansion of production facilitated by the new building. This is why the property at Moritzberg was purchased. It will provide the space for the high-tech core processes, including their development and production, at the headquarters in Stäfa.

Sustainable building technology

The new production building F will be integrated into the site map of all Sensirion buildings at the Stäfa site. Covering an area of 11,000 m2, it will house, in addition to high-tech cleanrooms, a logistics area with delivery facilities, technical rooms and parking spaces on two underground levels. It is right by and connected via walkway to the main building A at Laubisrütistrasse 50, which houses the reception, the canteen with roof terrace, and office and laboratory spaces.

The building will meet the Minergie P sustainability standard. The materials used in the building and its construction will also comply with the DGNB (German Sustainable Building Council) Gold certification standard. The surrounding area, including by the bus stop, will be upgraded with a tree-lined avenue along Laubsrütistrasse and a fountain.

Global success — local roots

Sensirion develops and manufactures sensors and sensor solutions for the automotive industry, medical technology and industrial applications. Today, for example, Sensirion sensors are installed in one out of every three cars worldwide, and 10 million patients rely on ventilators from the sensor manufacturer—impressive proof of the innovative strength and global reach of the company headquartered in Stäfa. With more than 800 employees, Sensirion is also an attractive employer on the right bank of Lake Zurich.