Mercury General Aktie

Mercury General ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870346 / ISIN: US5894001008

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04.11.2026 08:18:12

Mercury General Slips To Loss In Q3 On Realized Losses

(RTTNews) - Mercury General Corp. (MCY), an insurance services company, reported loss in its third quarter, compared to last year's profit, mainly due to realized investment losses in the period. Mercury posted a third quarter net loss of $13.685 million, 104.9 percent down from the year-ago profit of $280.403 million. On a per share basis, the net loss was $0.25, compared to previous year's net income of $5.06. Mercury's total revenues for the period totalled $1.381 billion, lower than $1.585 billion achieved in the third quarter year ago. Operating income for the comparable third quarters of 2026 and 2025 was $193.253 million and $213.687 million, respectively. Catastrophe loss net of reinsurance was 23 million for the third quarter, as against the prior year figure of $29 million. The company's premiums earned for the third quarter was $1.545 billion, up 9.6 percent from $1.410 billion in the same period last year. The third quarter net investment income, before tax, was $93.339 million, higher than last year's figure of $83.970 million. For the quarter, the California-based firm recorded net realized investment loss of $261.947 million, unlike the year-ago quarter's gain of $84.451 million. MCY shares closed Tuesday on the NYSE at $102.71, down 0.98 percent, and further lost 2.24 percent, trading at $100.41 in the after-hours activity. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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