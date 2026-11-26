Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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26.11.2026 17:05:02
Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart. Here's Why Investors Should Pay Attention
One important debate between Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) bulls and bears is whether the company's massive artificial intelligence (AI) spending is justified. The bears certainly have a point: The tech leader's free cash flow is declining, largely due to capex spending tied to its AI build-out. In the third quarter, Meta posted negative free cash flow of $2.1 billion, compared with positive free cash flow of $10.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.
That's a significant decline. However, Meta Platforms' AI-related initiatives are slowly taking shape, and a recent partnership with Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) highlights the opportunity ahead for the company.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Analysen zu Walmart
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|573,60
|2,89%
|Walmart
|120,46
|-0,12%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|12 900,00
|-1,00%