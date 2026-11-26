One important debate between Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) bulls and bears is whether the company's massive artificial intelligence (AI) spending is justified. The bears certainly have a point: The tech leader's free cash flow is declining, largely due to capex spending tied to its AI build-out. In the third quarter, Meta posted negative free cash flow of $2.1 billion, compared with positive free cash flow of $10.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.

That's a significant decline. However, Meta Platforms' AI-related initiatives are slowly taking shape, and a recent partnership with Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) highlights the opportunity ahead for the company.

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