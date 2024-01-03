|
03.01.2024 22:16:06
Mettler-Toledo Shares Fall 5%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), a manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments, tumbled over 5%, despite no corporate specific news to influence the stock movement.
Mettler-Toledo's stock closed at $1,147.17, down 5.52% on Wednesday on a volume of 130,719. It has traded in the range of $928.50 to $1,615.97 during the past 52-week period.
Previously, the company's stock closed at $1,214.19 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
