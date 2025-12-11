:be Aktie

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

Michael Burry of "The Big Short" Is No Longer Pulling Any Punches -- and His Warning to Wall Street Couldn't Be Any Clearer

As one of the few investors who bet against the housing market prior to the Great Recession, hedge fund manager Michael Burry became one of the more famous investors on Wall Street after being featured as one of the main characters in Michael Lewis' highly acclaimed book, The Big Short. Later on, Christian Bale would portray Burry in the movie adaptation.Despite his widespread notoriety, Burry has largely maintained a low profile, with minimal public appearances and sporadic tweets. Recently, though, Burry has made a big change, shutting down his fund, Scion Asset Management, and launching a Substack newsletter. Burry even recently did a podcast interview with Michael Lewis, which may have been his first public interview since he went on CBS' 60 Minutes back in 2010.No longer a fund manager, Burry isn't pulling any punches -- and his warning to Wall Street couldn't be any clearer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
ATX und DAX vor festerem Start -- Asiens Börsen legen am Freitag teils kräftig zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende zu moderaten Aufschlägen. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichnen die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
