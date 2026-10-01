Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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01.10.2026 22:45:01
Micron's Bull Run Isn't Over
Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) fourth-quarter numbers are in, and the memory chip superstar delivered another blockbuster report.
Results again exceeded high expectations as revenue jumped 379% to $54.2 billion, ahead of the consensus at $51.5 billion. On the bottom line, adjusted net income soared more than ten times to $38.4 billion, with adjusted earnings per share climbing from $3.03 to $33.42, topping estimates at $31.82 billion.
Wall Street largely shrugged off the move, and that's not surprising. Micron stock is up more than 500% over the last year, and those gains bake in the skyrocketing profits that the company has delivered in fiscal 2026.
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