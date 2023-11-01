|
01.11.2023 21:10:47
MicroStrategy Inc. Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled -$143.4 million, or -$10.09 per share. This compares with -$27.1 million, or -$2.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $129.5 million from $125.4 million last year.
MicroStrategy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): -$143.4 Mln. vs. -$27.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$10.09 vs. -$2.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $129.5 Mln vs. $125.4 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MicroStrategy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel MicroStrategy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in MicroStrategy von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: MicroStrategy informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.23
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Börse New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht am Dienstagmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier MicroStrategy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n MicroStrategy-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu (finanzen.at)