01.11.2023 21:10:47

MicroStrategy Inc. Q3 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$143.4 million, or -$10.09 per share. This compares with -$27.1 million, or -$2.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $129.5 million from $125.4 million last year.

MicroStrategy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$143.4 Mln. vs. -$27.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$10.09 vs. -$2.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $129.5 Mln vs. $125.4 Mln last year.

