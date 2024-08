Missed Out on Nvidia? Buy AMD Stock Instead.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have enjoyed contrasting fortunes on the stock market in 2024 so far. While one of these semiconductor stocks delivered stellar gains, the other has not received much love on Wall Street.Nvidia stock is up more than 116% in 2024, while AMD has underperformed the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index by a wide margin. This is evident from the chart below.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool